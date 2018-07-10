Dayton man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man pleaded to a lesser charge on Tuesday in the case of a Concord Township man who passed away from a drug overdose.

James Lennon, 33, of Concord Twp., died of a fentanyl overdose on Feb. 24, 2017.

Derek T. Gardner, 33, of West Milton, and Quincy Mattison, 29, of Dayton, were each indicted on first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fifth-degree felony aggravated trafficking of narcotics in connection with Lennon’s death in Miami County Common Pleas Court in late September.

On Tuesday, Mattison pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree felony attempted involuntary manslaughter and to fifth-degree felony aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.

Last April, co-defendant Derek Gardner, 33 of West Milton, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree felony attempted corruption of another with drugs and to fifth-degree felony aggravated trafficking of narcotics.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said the plea agreement included the amended indictment from a first-degree to a second-degree charge of involuntary manslaughter. The agreement also included a recommendation for Mattison to serve a maximum of three years in prison for both charges.

Mattison could spend a maximum of nine years in prison for both charges.

Mattison is scheduled to be sentenced on August 27. Co-defendant Derek Gardner’s sentencing was continued to July 23. According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, detectives were able to identify and collect evidence on two suspects who trafficked the narcotics to Lennon. Detectives also recovered a small amount of fentanyl from the suspects.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_MATTISON-QUINCY_ne2018710164457793.jpg

Quincy Mattison, 29, to be sentenced Aug. 27 in Troy man’s death