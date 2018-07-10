Area briefs

Teen ambassadors named

PIQUA – Two local teens have been selected to serve on Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s 2018-19 Teen Ambassador Board.

Christian Starrett and Mason Darner of Piqua will be serving on the Teen Ambassador Board, which is an opportunity to meet students from across the state interested in law and government, and work with them to solve problems and provide suggestions to the Ohio Attorney General’s office on vital issues facing the state.

They will meet and interact with government officials, work in groups on key initiatives, and discuss issues of importance to Ohio residents.

Pop Up yoga this week

PIQUA – BalanceYoga by Amanda is excited to announce that there next “Pop Up Practice” offering free yoga to the community, will be this Friday, July 13, at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Piqua Library,116 High St, Piqua. This session will be suitable for every level, no yoga experience necessary.

The Piqua Civic Band Salutes “Singers and Songwriters” at its July 12 Concert

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will pay tribute to some of the greatest singers and songwriters of the 20th Century on Thursday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at Hance Pavilion. The band will perform popular music from the 1950’s-1970’s exploring the people who wrote these wonderful songs and those whose singing made them famous. Selections will include music by The Kingston Trio, Neil Diamond, Paul Simon, Marvin Gaye, Burt Bacharach, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Don McLean, and many more!

As always, admission to the concert is free and all are invited to attend. For more information, please visit the Piqua Civic Band’s web site at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

Luncheon features Bogg

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections group will feature Bogg (Because of God’s Grace) Ministries at their July 21 luncheon meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

Bogg is a non-profit organization that was started to help provide the people of Miamisburg and the greater Dayton area with food, clothing and other essentials, according to founders Jason Barton and Jason Johnston. “We began in 2010 by feeding four families a week and now feed over 2,000 people a month throughout the Dayton area,” said the co-founders. “We partner with the Dayton Foodbank and receive all of our food at a discounted price per pound, allowing us to give all that we purchase away for free.”

Luncheon reservations must be made by Tuesday, July 19, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 or e-mailing info@ywcapiqua.com. Cost is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due the day of the program. Reservations not paid will be billed.

HEAP offered

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) is administering the HEAP Summer Crisis Program (SCP) from through Aug. 2018. This program provides a one-time payment on a current electric bill. All households must be below 175 percent of the poverty index for their household size as shown below.

1 person: monthly $1,770.42 — yearly $21, 245

2 people: monthly $2,400.42 — yearly $28,805

3 people: monthly $3,030.42 — yearly $36,365

4 people: monthly $3,660.42 — yearly $43,925

5 people: monthly $4,290.42 — yearly $51,485

6 people: monthly $4,920.42 — yearly $59,045

Only senior age (60+) households or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health will qualify for assistance under this year’s program. These households do not need to be in threat of disconnect to receive assistance.

Households in need of assistance must call Miami County CAC at 335-7921 to request an appointment and be advised on the documentation necessary to complete the application, such as social security cards for all household members, verification of household income, and verification of disability.

Students attend Buckeye State

ALLIANCE — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184 from Piqua sponsored two local students ladies as their delegates to the 2018 session of the Buckeye Girls State program at Mount Union University in Alliance from June 10-16. Grace Monnin, an upcoming senior at Lehman High School, was the director of law for Deal City. Allison Bornhorst, who was a state representative from Oconnor City, also is an upcoming senior at Lehman.

The delegates lived and participated in a mock government program in which they experiencde the running of the government on the city, county, and state levels. Each delegate had a job on a government level.

They also elected fellow delegates to offices, especially at the county and state levels. The delegates had to campaign, pay taxes, pay taxes on their city business, and file paperwork for offices that they wished to run for during the week.

Overall, the delegates experienced a fast-paced lesson on how the government depends on citizens to aid them in a democratic form of government.