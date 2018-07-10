Resident allegedly fires gun during chase

PIQUA — A local man was charged for discharging a firearm while chasing after a man suspected of damaging vehicles with a bricks over the weekend.

James R. Moorman, 38, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor discharging firearms after reportedly firing a gun one or two times into the ground while chasing a man that he and neighbors reportedly saw damage vehicles on the 700 block of Vine Street on Sunday at 9:40 a.m.

The incident began when Moorman and neighbors reported seeing a heavy-set white male wearing tan shorts damaging three vehicles with a brick pulled from a garden, according to Piqua police reports. That suspect also had short or no hair.

“They started chasing him toward Fountain Park,” Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said.

Moorman reportedly had a firearm on him and discharged the firearm in an attempt to scare the suspect into stopping.

The man suspected of damaging the vehicles was not located.

Moorman is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday morning in Miami County Municipal Court.

• A Piqua resident was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with an open investigation.

Devon C. Brown, 18, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence after Piqua police responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of Blaine Avenue on Sunday at 10 p.m.

During the course of an investigation that is still open, Brown reportedly went into a room at a residence and tried to remove property related to a search warrant that the Piqua Police Department was waiting to get authorized, according to Piqua police reports. Brown was then charged with tampering with evidence.

Brown was arraigned on Monday morning in Miami County Municipal Court. He posted surety bond on Monday. A preliminary hearing for Brown is scheduled for July 18.

• Piqua police were dispatched to the area of French Park on the 800 block of West Water Street in regard to a subject hitting passing cars and lying in the middle of the street on Sunday at approximately 8:20 p.m. The subject was located and found to be highly intoxicated.

Peter J. Kelly Jr., 30, of New Paris, was charged with disorderly conduct and public indecency, both fourth-degree misdemeanor charges, in connection with this incident.

Kelly was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Aug. 22.

