Church Fair coming to the mall

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches’ annual Church Fair will bring fellowship, networking and a special antique Bible collection to the Miami Valley Centre Mall next month.

The 2018 Church Fair will be held on Aug. 17-18, beginning that Friday and running all day on Saturday, Aug. 18. Churches from Piqua and the surrounding areas will have booths set up in the mall to talk to attendees about their churches and engage with the local community.

“It is a great event for networking,” said Paul Green, president of the Piqua Association of Churches.

The different churches can also meet and connect with one another, building friendships among the different Christian denominations that will be represented at the Church Fair.

The Church Fair is also an opportunity for people new to the area or residents without a home church to see the different churches available in this area.

“Piqua and Troy and the Miami County are, they are always in transition,” Green said. “There is always a fluctuation of new residents.”

New residents can see what each church has to offer and what current attendees experience or take away from their churches.

“They get the opportunity to talk to the people who go to that church,” Green said. “It’s a good outlet for new people.”

This year’s Church Fair will also showcase an antique Bible collection belonging to Don Wells, a former Piqua resident and former pastor of Piqua Baptist Church. Wells will be traveling from Indiana to bring his collection of over 450 Bibles divided into 31 different categories to the Church Fair.

The Bibles range from Native American languages to Jewish, family Bibles, old pulpit Bibles, and more. Approximately 50 of the Bibles are over 100 years old, with the oldest one having been printed in London in 1600.

The collection also includes Wells’ great-grandfather’s pocket New Testament that he carried during the Civil War. There are also new translations and study Bibles for people to look through and evaluate.

The Church Fair will also feature entertainment and fellowship in the food court. The Miami Valley Centre Mall is located at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Antique Bibles display to highlight event

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

