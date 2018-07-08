Fire destroys Tipp City home

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City home on South Third Street was destroyed by fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Ron Haley of the Tipp City Fire Department said the alarm was called in at 3:30 p.m. when a neighbor stated that she heard a “pop” and looked outside to see flames coming from the windows of a home across the street in the 500 block of South Third Street.

The Tipp City Fire Department responded to the scene and immediately called for mutual aide from both Vandalia and West Milton Fire Departments.

The occupants of the home, a man and a dog, escaped the burning home with no injuries.

Haley said that, at this time, a cause has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing. A damage estimate to the home has not yet been determined.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighter put out hot spots at a residence in the 500 block of South Third Street in Tipp City on Wednesday afternoon.