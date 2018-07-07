College briefs

Local students named to dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the undergraduate students for the spring term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Bluffton University students named to the dean’s list are: Faith Sherman, Piqua, and Jordan Wolfe, Covington.

Bluffton University students named to the dean’s list with distinction are: Katelyn Gardella, Troy, and Lucas Keller, Troy.

Wittenberg announces dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Wittenberg University congratulates the following local students who made the spring 2018 dean’s List:

Molly Carner, a music and communications major from Tipp City; Aubrey Cox, a communications major from Tipp City; Alexander Hallauer, a mathematics and computer science major from of Tipp City; Alyssa Hallauer, a nursing and international studies major from Tipp; Adrianne Krites, a mathematics major from New Carlisle; Clayton Marsh, a German and Russian Central Eurasian studies major from Piqua.