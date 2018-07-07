Driver in fatal accident identified

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim of a single car accident outside of Casstown late Friday evening.

According to Lt. Todd Tennant, Jonathan Williams, 21, of Levelle, Maine was killed after being ejected from his Volkswagen S60 on State Route 55 and Rugged Hill Road shortly before midnight.

Williams was a student of the Hobart School of Welding and Technology.

The accident was reported at 11:57 p.m. Preliminary investigation results have determined Williams was traveling at an excessive rate of speed westbound toward Casstown when he lost control and flipped the vehicle. CareFlight responded to the scene and attempted life saving efforts. Casstown Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Lt. Tennant said the sheriff’s office is still investigating the accident. It is undetermined of drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.