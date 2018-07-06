Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 2

THEFT: A resident in the 1400 block of Barnhart Road, Concord Twp. reports that an unknown subject went through her unlocked vehicle last night. She advised that change and a pocket knife were stolen.

ANIMAL WELFARE SEARCH WARRANT: A deputy stood by to keep the peace while a representative of the the Miami

County Health Department conducted a search warrant in the 9400 block of Klinger Road, Newberry Twp. The occupants were not at the residence at the time this warrant was served. The house had no electricity and the inside had a overwhelming foul smell of dead animals and feces emitting from inside. The outbuilding on the property was also checked and it was found that there was approximately a dozen rabbits in cages that had perished due to apparent neglect the rabbits were all severely decomposed. Charges on this matter will be handled through the Health Department and the Humane Society. The warrant and other paper work was left posted at the residence. This residence is also posted as condemned by the Health Department.

July 3

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the area of the 18 mile marker on the bike path in Staunton Twp. for an assist squad. The deputy made contact with a male laying on the side of the bike path semi-conscious. After further investigation the male was transported to the hospital by Piqua Medics.

THEFT: It was reported that someone had broken into a vending machine at the Pleasant Hill Laundry and Car Wash and stole several snack items.

ROAD RAGE:A West Milton resident reported he was followed from Troy and ran off the road at the West State Route 55 and Kessler Frederick Road intersection in Union Twp. by a black Pontiac Sunfire with an unknown registration.

July 4

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to Charleston Falls Preserve on an assist squad call. Dispatch advised a male

had passed out. Upon arrival, the patient was already being transported to the hospital for heat related issues.

THEFT: While on Patrol in Bethel Township, a deputy located a Blue Volkswagen parked at Honey Creek Preserve. The vehicle and plate matched that of a theft suspect that was being investigated by Piqua Police Department. A male was located with the vehicle, and later taken to the Miami County Jail on theft charges from the Piqua Police Department

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 200 block Polecat Road, Staunton Twp. in regards to a theft complaint.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: A deputy initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation in the 800 block of State Route 36, Piqua. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 5

SUSPICIOUS: The reporting party called dispatch for a juvenile looking in windows dressed in black clothing in the North Main Street area of Laura. The deputies located two deputies at the intersection of N. Main St. and

School Street. One of the juveniles stated they had gone to the park with his father’s permission. The deputy told the juveniles whether he had permission or not, they were in violation of curfew. The deputy warned the juveniles for curfew and sent them home. The deputy spoke with neighbors and assured extra patrols would be in the area.

WRONGFUL ENTRUSTMENT:A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for an equipment violation in the 3000 block of Washington Road, Troy. At the conclusion of the investigation the driver was cited for license, and the passenger was cited

for Wrongful Entrustment.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the 2000 block of N. County Road 25A, Troy, in reference to an individual with an

active warrant at the property. The deputy made contact with Trenton Tigner, who had an active warrant after running his information through our system. Trenton currently had an active warrant out of Miami County for D.U.S. Trenton into custody. Trenton was then placed him into the rear of the cruiser and then transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy assisted the Miami County Animal Shelter on a search warrant in 9400 Klinger Road, Newberry Twp. Miami County Animal Shelter placed traps to try to trap two felines that were still in the residence. Shelter was able to catch one feline, the windows to the property were left open in hopes the second feline leaves at a later time.

K9 DETAIL: A deputy deployed K9 Bear for a narcotics sniff at the Miami County Incarceration Facility.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop at West Main Street and Fox Harbor Drive, Troy, on the listed vehicle. At the conclusion of the investigation the driver was charged with driving under suspension. Suspected felony drugs were located in the vehicle, and will be sent to the crime lab for analysis. Further felony charges pending.