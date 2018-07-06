Impaired driver reportedly found with stolen items

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people on Interstate-75 were reportedly found driving with stolen items in a vehicle, including a handgun and more than $3,000, after the driver of the vehicle was arrested for an OVI this week.

On Monday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in I-75 near mile post 85 that a caller reported was driving at a high rate of speed and “was all over the roadway,” according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

The driver, Robert E. Neal, 43, of Fairfield, was placed under arrest for OVI after undergoing a field sobriety test. Neal was also charged with driving under suspension.

A probable cause search found that the license plate was stolen and that a handgun in the truck was also stolen, according to court records. Over $3,000 along with a bag of clothes, a bag of tools, and a stolen picture frame from a hotel in Carrollton, Virginia were also recovered.

Neal along with the passenger in the vehicle — Amber N. Davis, 36, of Fairfield — were both charged with third-degree felony weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. They’re also facing minor misdemeanor citations for possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as a small amount of marijuana and two smoking pipes were also recovered from the vehicle.

Neal and Davis were arraigned in Miami County Municipal this week. Neal is being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $14,000. Davis is being held in the jail on a total bond of $12,500.

Preliminary hearings for Neal and Davis are scheduled for July 10.

In other news:

• A West Milton man was arraigned on first-degree misdemeanor public indecency in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Timothy A. Halderman, 42, of West Milton, was accused of exposing himself while in a parked van near Dollar General on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. An adult woman and two children, aged seven and eight, reportedly saw Halderman expose himself.

• A Tipp City man was sentenced for using a weapon while intoxicated after Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1400 block of west State Route 571 in Tipp City on April 27.

Clarence W. Nuchols, 73, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice, amended down from fourth-degree felony resisting arrest, first-degree misdemeanor weapon under the influence, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Bridget M. Staten, 21, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Ashley J. Fulp, 27, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Rebecca Ward, 35, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

•Cierra M. Knight, 24, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Chantel L. Wolford, 36, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Curtiss B. Veldman, 45, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Jamison B.M. Germano, 38, of Piqua, received 29 days in jail, additional suspended jail time, and a fine for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms.

• Ashley D. Kline, 32, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• David E. Ward, 54, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Daniel J. Weaver, 33, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Davis
Neal

Stolen handgun recovered

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

