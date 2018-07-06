Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

BURGLARY: There was a report of items missing from inside a residence on the 700 block of South Street that went missing sometime between 1 p.m. on July 1 and 6 a.m. on July 2.

DRUG OFFENSE: Christopher D. Ridenour, 33, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instrument on July 2.

THEFT: The city of Piqua reported that a meter was broken and electricity was stolen on the 600 block of West North Street on July 2 at 10:20 a.m. Newell F. Williams, Jr., 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

Medication was reported stolen at a residence on the 600 block of First Street on July 2 at approximately 11 a.m.

Hemm’s Glass Shop reported a former employee did not return items when he stopped working there on July 2.

A male subject reportedly stole items from Family Dollar on July 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

A caller reported on July 2 that his firearm had been stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Carr Street sometime within the last two weeks.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported damage to his car tire on the 1000 block of Caldwell Street that took place sometime between 2 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 2.

FOUND: A bicycle was found on the 600 block of Caldwell Street on July 2 at 7:50 p.m.

ASSAULT: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject who assaulted a female subject in the area of West High and Caldwell streets on July 2 at approximately 9:45 p.m. The male subject could not be located, and a warrant was requested. Lorenzo L. Aaron, 40, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: A drive was cited for disturbing the peace for squealing his tires and loud exhaust near China East on East Ash Street on July 2 at 5:30 p.m. Brandon R. Basye, 32, of Covington, was cited for minor misdemeanor disturbing the peace in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was found sleeping at the picnic tables in front of Kroger on July 3 at approximately 2:25 a.m. He was told to move along.

A male subject who had been previously warned for trespassing was at Lucky’s bar on July 3 at 2 a.m. Cody A. Lawson, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

SEX OFFENSE: Miami Valley Hospital SANE nurse wanted to report a sexual assault of a female patient that took place at an unknown location in the city on July 3.