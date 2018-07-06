Area briefs

Grant application open

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation’s G. William Hartzell Community Grant application is now posted on The Foundation’s website – piquacommunityfoundation.org.

The un-restricted funds are available to charitable non-profits – 501 (c) 3 or equivalent – serving residents of Piqua.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Foundation office prior to the July 31, 2018 deadline to be considered.

The advisory committee will screen applicants based on their missions and their efforts toward improving life for residents of Piqua. Eligibility will not be affected by the receipt of a grant from any other fund of The Piqua Community Foundation.

Those with questions should contact Karen at the Foundation office at 937-615-9080.

Rock expert to visit library

COVINGTON — J. R. Clarke Public Library, located at 102 E. Spring St. in Covington, will present Mike “The Rock Man” Manning, who will be talking about and displaying part of his rock collection from around the United States and beyond. Manning is a retired teacher with over 30-years experience, and he has been on quite a number of geologic expeditions. He is an expert on the subject of rocks, the age of rocks, where certain rock formations are in the world and he loves Geodes.

Mike will be cracking open Geodes for the children who attend this very special presentation on Thursday, July 19 at 1 p.m. in the lower level Community Room. Each child will be given part of a cracked geode. Due to the nature of presentation and the number of geodes Mike needs to bring, please sign-up, in advance, by Tuesday, July 17. Adults might like to attend too You can call the library at 473-2226 or come in to sign-up. Any questions, contact the library.

Public invited to YWCA Connections

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections will be welcoming guest speaker Jason Johnston of BOGG Ministries on Thursday, July 19, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YWCA, located at 412 N. Wayne St.

Johnston will discuss his journey of moving to a new area, recognizing a need larger than himself and how he put his ideas into action.

The cost is $9 for YWCA members and $10 non-members. RSVP by calling (937) 773-6626 or emailing info@ywcapiqua.com by July 16.