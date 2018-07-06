Posted on by

Photos: First day of Country Concert 18

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, left, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Tory Bodine discuss security at Country Concert. Bodine’s K-9 Recon checked the stage for explosives before the concert began Thursday.

Sandy Rose Schwieterman | Sidney Daily News

Zach Zeedyk, of Defiance, shouts while Midland performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ali Brown, left, of Richmond, Virginia and Betsy Joles, of Bay City, Michigan, sing along to Jo Dee Messina at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jo Dee Messina performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dancing to Russell Dickerson at the Saloon Stage are, left to right, Carrie Klosterman, Stacy Braun, and Lindsey Bidlack, all of Montezuma, and Todd Andrews, of Waynesfield.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russell Dickerson performs on the Saloon Stage at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A man from Cincinnati — who declined to reveal his name — enjoys the first day of Country Concert.


Sandy Rose Schwieterman | Sidney Daily News

Zach Zeedyk, of Defiance, shouts while Midland performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.
Ali Brown, left, of Richmond, Virginia and Betsy Joles, of Bay City, Michigan, sing along to Jo Dee Messina at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.
Jo Dee Messina performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.
Dancing to Russell Dickerson at the Saloon Stage are, left to right, Carrie Klosterman, Stacy Braun, and Lindsey Bidlack, all of Montezuma, and Todd Andrews, of Waynesfield.
Russell Dickerson performs on the Saloon Stage at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.
A man from Cincinnati — who declined to reveal his name — enjoys the first day of Country Concert.
