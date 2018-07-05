Commissioners OK website development

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners awarded a contract for the design and development of a website for the county’s Department of Development.

The three-year contract with Upward Brand Interactions also includes strategic marketing services. The cost for the services is $53,000 in first year, which includes the development of the site, and $50,000 in 2019 and in 2020. In years two and three, the cost includes website continuous improvement, web hosting, search and display, and marketing programs.

Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said the project will help market the county’s economic development programs and give the companies of Miami County workforce development tools.

“We’re excited about this program and look forward to its development and implementation over the next three years,” he said.

The commissioners also signed an agreement with Heapy Engineering for professional design services for a surveillance and access control system to include the jail, incarceration facility, and several other county offices and properties.

The total cost of the design and engineering portion of the project is $133,800, to include construction documents, bidding, and construction administration and project management.

In other business, the board awarded a contract for inmate healthcare services to Premier Physician Services at a cost of $25,500 per month. The commissioners also signed agreements with the Miami County Recovery Council for the provision of educational programs about shoplifting and substance abuse for youth referred by the court.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com

