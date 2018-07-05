Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Michael J. Lambert, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft on June 29.

Family Dollar reported candy was stolen from the store by a male subject on June 29 at 2 p.m. The subject was located and identified; however, the stolen items were not located, and there was not sufficient evidence for a charge against the suspect at that time.

A victim reported the theft of cash and soda from an apartment on the 600 block of Ash Street on June 30 at 9:30 a.m.

DRUG OFFENSE: Kassia D. Alberts, 31, of Pemberton, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession on June 29.

Alysha D. Penny, 20, of Piqua, was charged with drug possession on June 30.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was arrested after trespassing and getting into vehicles at Fountain Park at June 29 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Damian S. Elliston, 24, of Gordon, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash on the 100 block of North Main Street on June 29 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A complainant advised on June 29 that her son was bitten by a friend’s dog the night prior on the 400 block of McKinley Avenue. The complainant did not want any charges but wanted the incident documented.

PRIVATE PROPERTY CRASH: An officer was dispatched to a private property traffic crash at Kroger in reference to a vehicle striking another in the rear end while driving through the parking lot on June 29 at approximately 8:20 p.m. Both subjects involved exchanged information.

FOUND: A cell phone was found at Fountain Park on June 29. Cell phone was disconnected and locked, so there was no way of finding the owner. The cell phone is in police property.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject was found in a backyard talking to a tree on the 300 block of South Main Street on June 29 at approximately 10:50 p.m. The male, who was highly intoxicated, was cited with disorderly conduct and given a ride home. Travis S. Holler, 30, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A male subject was passed out next to Genell’s Flowers on Ash Street on June 30 at 12:50 p.m. The male subject was found to be intoxicated. He was cited, given a ride to a residence, and advised to stay in rest of day. Edward D. Kuykendall, 50, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Officers responded to a disturbance complaint at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on June 30 at 8 a.m. A caller advised another female subject in the apartment complex threatened her. While officers spoke with both parties, it was determined the caller was acting disorderly and causing problems with the other residents. The caller was warned for disorderly conduct and advised to leave the other residents alone.

CUSTODY INTERFERENCE: A caller stated the father of her one-year-old child does not have any rights to the child and she advised the male left his house with the child while she allowed him a visit on the 1200 block of Camaro Court on June 29 at 11:50 p.m. The male was unable to be located and a warrant was requested for his arrest. Kevin-Michael L. Latimer, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor interference with custody in connection with this incident.

FIREWORKS VIOLATION: There was a fireworks complaint in the area of South Wayne and South Street on June 29 at 11:50 p.m. The area was checked, and no fireworks were observed being set off. Contact was attempted at a suspected residence, but no contact was made with anyone.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a male subject not breathing on the 1300 block of Brook Street on June 30 at 9:30 a.m. The male was found to have overdosed and was treated by the medics. The subject was transported to the hospital by the medical staff for further evaluation.

MISCHIEF: A residence on the 600 block of Covington Avenue was egged overnight between June 29-30.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a male subject that busted out a window to a residence on the 500 block of Miami Street and then left the area on his bicycle on June 30 at 8:45 p.m. Suspect was not located. Warrant was requested. Christopher A. Evilsizor, 48, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Bethany R. Strohmenger, 25, of Piqua, was picked up for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing on July 1.