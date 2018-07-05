Posted on by

Fourth finale

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A large crowd gathered in downtown Piqua to watch hometown singing duo <em>Reflektion</em> wrap up 4th Fest on Wednesday. Immediately following <em>Reflektion’s</em> performance was the debut of the new music video This Small Town Piqua.

Video:

Source: Youtube | City of Piqua

Courtesy of the City of Piqua

Video Caption: Courtesy of the City of Piqua
Video Credit: Youtube | City of Piqua
