Fourth finale

A large crowd gathered in downtown Piqua to watch hometown singing duo Reflektion wrap up 4th Fest on Wednesday. Immediately following Reflektion’s performance was the debut of the new music video This Small Town Piqua.

A large fireworks display capped off a full day of activity in Piqua on Wednesday.

