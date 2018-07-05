Bradford starts new recycling program

BRADFORD – Bradford residents now have a new recycling container and a new recycling schedule. As part of the village’s new contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling, recycling is collected every-other-week.

The new recycling collection schedule went into effect July 1. Rumpke mailed residents a calendar with their new collection schedule last month. If residents didn’t receive their schedule, they should contact Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171 to request.

To accommodate the less frequent pick-ups, Rumpke provided households with a 65-gallon recycling cart. Carts were delivered the week of June 25.

“Rumpke is committed to providing recycling to our customers,” said Noel Moomey, region manager, Rumpke. “We were happy to work with the village of Bradford to find a cost-effective way of continuing the service.”

Moomey added that residents can help control the cost of waste and recycling services in the village by making sure they follow Rumpke’s service guidelines and acceptable items list.

“All material should be placed at the curb in trash or recycling carts,” Moomey said. “Rumpke uses automated trucks in the village, which allows us to more efficiently collect material.”

Additional trash and recycling carts can be leased from Rumpke for $2.50 per month.

“It’s also very important that residents only place items accepted in our recycling program in the recycling carts. We accept bottles, cans, cartons, paper and cardboard. Putting other items in the carts can prevent contents from being recycled.”

All material should be placed in recycling containers loose. Material should not be placed inside of plastic bags. Plastic bags aren’t accepted in the recycling program. Trash should be bagged prior to going into the brown trash carts.

For more information about Rumpke’s recycling program, visit www.rumpke.com.