Bike parade volunteer Gretchen Roeth adds a flag to participant Kenna Bell, a PHS Key Club rider, during 4th Fest activities in downtown Piqua on Wednesday.

The annual 4th Fest Bike Parade passes in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza

Adalynn Atkins, 2, gets her face painted for 4th Fest by Alter Ego Face Painting while her dad, Chris Atkins, both of Piqua, holds er.

Elliott Johnson, 3, of Piqua, navigates the Ninja Obstacle Course with just a bit of balance help from his mom, Dawn.

Kids enjoy a shower compliments of the Piqua Fire Department splash pad set up on Main Street during 4th Fest in downtown Piqua on Wednesday.

Theaphina Compton, 5, and Troy Wildenhaus, 8, of Piqua sheter under umbrellas but don’t let the brief rain shower dampen their spirits at Piqua 4th Fest.

Storm clouds move into the area from the west as Piqua 4th Fest is underway on Wednesday. In spite of the ominous clouds, the rain shower was brief and uneventful, causing only a short interruption of downtown activities.