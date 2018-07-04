Piqua 4th Fest swings into fun

PIQUA — The Piqua 4th Fest, presented by Kettering Health Network, kicked off its first year being held solely in downtown Piqua, bringing families together to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

“The flow is good,” Public Relations and Special Coordinator Brittany Van Horn with the city of Piqua said. “Everything’s going really well.”

The festival also brought back other regular attendees, checking out the booths offered in front the Piqua Public Library and Fort Piqua Plaza.

“We just came down to get some food and see what’s going on,” said Tony Larger of Piqua, who was there with his wife Jill and their children Kate and Alexa.

“We always go to the festival every year,” said Rita Stahl of Piqua, who was there with her husband Fred.

“It’s nice,” Fred said.

They both appreciated listening to the music, including the Piqua Civic Band, whose performance was moved indoors to the ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

“That was nice the city did that,” Rita said.

Van Horn said the city decided to move the Piqua Civic Band’s performance to the Fort Piqua Plaza due to a heat advisory and that their performance had a great turnout and a full audience.

Booths from local churches and non-profits offered a variety of food and games. Booths from Kettering Health Network and Premier Health were also out to talk to festival-goers about their services. This was also the first year for Indian Ridge to have a booth at the festival, where Julie Alexander of Indian Ridge Builders talked to attendees about the new road and new subdivision that they will be building.

“It’s been great,” Alexander said.

Total Ninja Training offered kid-friendly obstacle courses along Main Street. When not playing in the obstacle courses, trying win a gold fish at a fish pond booth, or trying their hand at the Piqua Pentecostal’s dunk tank, kids could also be found cooling off at a fire hydrant spraying off a light stream of water. Cosi also offered different children’s activities.

“We try to come out every year,” said Emily Martin of Covington. Martin enjoyed watching her sister’s children take part in the annual bike parade in addition to the other family-friendly activities that the festival offered.

“That was nice to see them,” Martin said. “It’s nice to have something like this. We’re very appreciative for sure.”

Martin added that she and her husband enjoyed coming over to Piqua to enjoy downtown events like the Rock Piqua! concert series and to use the bike path.

Sunshine greeted festival goers at the opening of the Piqua 4th Fest presented by Kettering Health Network, and light rain offered a little break from the heat in the afternoon.

The festival is also featuring concerts from the Piqua Civic Band, a ’90s music cover band called Buzz Bin, and Piqua country duo Reflektion. Reflektion also took part in the creation of the song “This Small Town Piqua,” the music video of which will be revealed for the first time to the public during the festival on Wednesday evening.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Samantha Clark, 9, of Piqua tests her skill on the Ninja Obstacle Course during 4th Fest in Piqua on Wednesday

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

