Artisan cheesemaker welcomed to Piqua Farmers Market

COVINGTON – A tasty new addition this year to the Piqua Community Farmers Market is Covington Cheese Company LLC.

Andrea Littlejohn and her husband, Michael, who she says is the “backbone” of the couple’s business, have been making natural homemade artisan cheeses for about five years, becoming licensed to sell about 14 months ago.

Littlejohn said she “considers it a blessing” to provide natural, organic cheeses for her customers.

Visitors to Piqua’s Farmers Market may taste test before they buy, Littlejohn said.

“We make up to 25 different cheeses,” she explained, and they offer from six to eight varieties at the Thursday Farmers Market.

Each variety of cheese is prepared using only four ingredients: certified organic milk, non-GMO rennet, non-GMO cultures and sea salt.

Due to the fact the Covington Cheese Company LLC does not use ingredients found in commercially made cheese such as bleach, formaldehyde, wood pulp or orange dye – Littlejohn said, her cheeses “are all shades of cream.”

Some of the cheese recipes may call for natural additives, Littlejohn explained, such as Scarborough Fair Cheese, which includes parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme.

Littlejohn said she researches for new recipes by “reading a lot and I use my imagination. It’s a lot of hands-on. All natural is what we’re going for.”

Covington Cheese Company specializes in Brie, Blue Cheese, cheddar, Swiss, just to name a few.

The Littlejohns’ milk supplier, Scott Smith of S&D Smith’s Dairy LLC, is located in Yorkshire in northern Darke County.

Covington Cheese Company LLC is sold through Miami County Locally Grown (miamicounty.locallygrown.net) and at several other locations, including John’s IGA in Versailles and groceries in Sidney, Englewood and Eaton, Littlejohn said, noting plans also call for her product to be available at Rosebud’s Ranch and Garden when it eventually opens in Piqua.

The Littlejohns also take special orders. For more information, call 937-526-9955.

Visit the Piqua Community Farmers Market, hosted by Mainstreet Piqua, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 20. The market is located on High Street in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_covington-cheese-platter-CMYK-1.jpg