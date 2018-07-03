Man down on bike path, transported to hospital

PIQUA — Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, Piqua Fire Department, and Miami County Park District officers responded to the bike path near the south corporation limit in Piqua on Tuesday morning after a bicyclist found a male on the path who was unresponsive.

A passing cyclist spotted the man down just before 11:30 a.m. Authorities were contacted and responded with a medic unit and a Gator. Several deputies drove down the path and located the man. The Gator was sent to the location and brought the male out to a waiting medic unit.

It is unknown at this time if drugs may have been involved but the man was reported to be dehydrated and disoriented.

He was transported in Upper Valley Medical Center. His name was not released.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua medics tend to patient found on the bike path south of Piqua on Tuesday morning. The male was reportedly dehydrated and disoriented when he was found by a passing bicyclist. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_070318mju_pfd_bikepathguy.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua medics tend to patient found on the bike path south of Piqua on Tuesday morning. The male was reportedly dehydrated and disoriented when he was found by a passing bicyclist.