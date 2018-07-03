Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: There was a hit skip accident reported on the 100 block of South Street on June 27 at 6:20 a.m.

There was a hit skip accident reported on the 400 block of North College Street on June 27 at 5 p.m.

An unknown vehicle hit a parked car on the 700 block of Willard Street on June 27 at approximately 8:45 p.m.

TRESPASSING: A woman was trespassed from Town and Country Furniture on June 27 at 10:15 a.m.

THEFT: A victim advised that a friend he allowed to spend the night stole property from his home on the 700 block of Robinson Avenue on June 27 at approximately 11 a.m. Nathan M. Karnehm, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of West North Street sometime between June 26-27.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject stealing items from the Shell station on Main Street on June 28 at 1:20 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A window to a residence was busted out with an unknown object on the 500 block of Young Street sometime between June 26-27. There are no suspects.

A complainant advised her window air conditioner unit had been shot with a pellet gun on the 700 block of Blaine Avenue on June 28 at 11:40 a.m.

A female subject reported her vehicle was scratched sometime overnight on the 400 block of Wilson Avenue between June 27-28. It is unknown who caused the damage.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash on the 200 block of North Wayne Street on June 27 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

There was a traffic accident on the 600 block of McKinley Avenue on June 27 at 3:55 p.m.

There was a traffic crash on the I-75 overpass on Ash Street on June 28 at 12:30 p.m.

DISTURBANCE: Victims advised they were verbally threatened by suspect but wanted no charges pursued on the 600 block of South Main Street on June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The suspect had a warrant and was incarcerated on the warrant.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two men were warned for disorderly conduct in the Ulbrich’s parking lot on June 27 at 8:40 p.m.

Police responded to a call referencing two male subjects physically fighting on the 400 block of Walnut Street on June 28 at approximately 1:30 a.m. One male subject was found to have an active warrant. Male was arrested and transported to jail.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject having security footage of two male subjects possibly trying to break into vehicle on the 1600 block of Dover Avenue on June 27 at 11:50 p.m.

A homeless male subjects was loitering around Kroger on June 28 at 4:45 a.m. Contact was made with the male who left the area without further incident. No criminal violations were observed.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of several juveniles walking down the street kicking over trash cans in the area of Miami and South Downing street on June 28 at approximately 3 a.m. The area was checked, and the juveniles were gone on officer arrival.