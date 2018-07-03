Area briefs

YWCA lunch series speaker planned

PIQUA — Eric Elwell, Chief Meterologist for WHIO-TV and Radio, will speak at the July 11 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($6/person).

Elwell, who joined the WHIO-TV and Radio stations in 2015, is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist of the American Meteorological Society and also holds a seal of approval from the National Weather Association. He won an Emmy in 2015 for his weather coverage of a large tornado touchdown in Cedarville, Ohio, and has also led his team to Best Weather Operation in Ohio (Large TV Market) six times since 2005.

Reservations for the program and luncheon must be made by Monday, July 9, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.

A UVMC nurse will be available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings.

Streets closing

PIQUA — The following streets will be closed July 4 from 7 a.m. to midnight: Main Street from Ash Street to Water Street, High Street from Main Street to Spring Street, Market Street, Canal Place.

The following will be closed from noon on July 3 to midnight on July 4: High Street from Wayne Street to Main Street and the northwest quad.

Public hearing to be held

BRADFORD: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meeting in regular session on July 9 at 6:30 p.m. in room 404 at Bradford Exempted Village Schools, located at 760 Railroad Ave. in Bradford. A hearing will be held during the meeting to present the Bradford Public Library budget.

The district will also hold a public hearing to discuss the use of federal Special Education IDEA part B funds and Title I and Title II funds and how they will be used. The interested general public is welcome to attend to give input for intended use of the funds.