History Alive coming to Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Come experience Living History at its finest! History Alive at the Johnston Farm will be on Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the best reenactors will gather at the Johnston Farm to present an historical timeline beginning with the late 18th century. These years mark the period of the greatest historical significance of this land. The events that took place here, and the people involved, had a great impact on the course of both American and Ohio History.

At 1:30 p.m. on both days Rusty Cottrel will share the story of the Shawnee Chief Black Hoof for visitors. A variety of camps, demonstrators, and activities will take visitors back to some of the most exciting times this place has ever seen.

The Johnston Home, Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. New this year will be a variety of food trucks on site to tempt the taste buds of our visitors. This is truly a don’t miss event.

Admission is $9.00/adults, $4.00/children 6-12, and free to Johnston Farm Friends and members of the OhioHistory Connection. AAA and Senior discounts are also honored. The Johnston Farm is located three miles north of Piqua at 9845 Hardin Road, just off State Route 66.

For additional information you may call 937-773-2522 or visit us at our website:www.johnstonfarmohio.com.