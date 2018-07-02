Piqua man indicted on rape charges

PIQUA — A local man is facing an indictment of felony rape charges involving a victim under the age of 10.

A Miami County grand jury indicted Benjamin W. Burchett, 42, of Piqua, on three counts of first-degree felony rape on June 28. Burchett was taken into custody afterwards and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

The Piqua Police Department began investigating Burchett in late February after a juvenile reported seeing some inappropriate behavior to a school counselor. The counselor then reported it to the Miami County Children’s Services, who contacted the Piqua Police Department.

“(The juvenile) witnessed a family member in the household touching another juvenile,” Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said.

Investigators met with the victim, who is currently eight years old, and found that she had been allegedly raped three times approximately three to four years ago, according to the Piqua Police Department. The alleged rapes took place when the victim was five years old and younger.

Burchett and the victim are also related.

Burchett is currently being held in the Miami County Jail and awaiting arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

