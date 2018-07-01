Commission, trustees to consider levy

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be holding another joint meeting with the Washington Township Trustees for the purpose of considering a renewal and increase levy for Forest Hill Cemetery on Tuesday evening.

At their last meeting with the Washington Township Trustees, the commission and trustees declared their intention to levy a property tax of 0.7 mill, and they also approved requesting that the Miami County auditor certify the amounts of the levy. At their next meeting on Tuesday evening, they will be voting on sending the levy to the Miami County Board of Elections to have it placed on the November ballot.

The tax levy would be a renewal of 0.5 mills with an increase of 0.2 mills. The levy shall not exceed 0.70 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.07 for each $100 of valuation, according to the resolution. The levy would also be for five years.

Forest Hill Cemetery is seeking to renew the levy that raises funds for the cemetery and increase the amount for improvements. Superintendent Jim Roth of Forest Hill Cemetery explained that they are not able to borrow money, and they are planning improvements that include opening a new section of the cemetery for burial sites as well as constructing a storage building.

After that joint meeting, the commission will go into executive session to consider imminent or pending litigation regarding a grievance filed by Local No. 984, Ohio Council 8, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). According to the commission’s agenda, the city of Piqua and the party who filed the grievance participated in a mediation in regard to a collective bargaining agreement for union employees under the AFSCME.

As the result of that mediation, sfter their executive session, the commission is expected to vote on a resolution to repeal a section from the city’s collective bargaining agreement that froze wages for wastewater operators, meter readers, and lab technicians until 2019.

The commission will then vote on an amendment to that bargaining agreement to amend the wage scale for 2018 and 2019 for an equity adjustment in accordance with the terms of a memorandum of understand that was negotiated between the city and AFSCME. The adjusted wage scale would be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

The commission will also hold a public hearing during their meeting to vote on a resolution accepting for statutory purposes a budget for the calendar year 2019. The city’s total proposed 2019 county tax budget is approximately $173,987,508 with the total proposed expense budget being approximately $152,892,586, according to the resolution.

This meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water Street.

