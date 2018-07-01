College briefs

Students named to president’s list

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Troy: Hannah Priebe, McKenzie Pruitt, Faith Walker, Julia Harrelson, Melissa Mengos, Rachel Murray

Tipp City: Sarah Rhoades

Miami announces dean’s list

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Troy: John Meyer, Hope Ash, Henry Shaneyfelt, Timmy Farrier, Collin Moeller, Luke Schroeder, Juliah Biller, Sarah Titterington

Tipp City: Alex Prentice, Maura Durcan, Adam Grieshop, Olivia Shirley, Kara Trimbach, Sydney Ignet

West Milton: Ben Randale

Piqua: Kayla Jones, Maya Vulcan

Bradford: Sarah Cordonnier

Clapper, Pratt make dean’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,347 students enrolled during the 2018 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Local students named to the dean’s list include Dylan M. Clapper of Tipp City and Caroline R. Pratt of Troy

Crawford named to dean’s list

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Caitlyn Crawford has been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the spring of 2018.

Crawford of Covington is a doctor of pharmacy student.

Ryan receives degree

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University held its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 12, at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

Hayley Ryan of Piqua was awarded a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology