Miami County Marriages

Monika Lynn O’Bryan, 28, of 3025 Seminole Way, Piqua to Kenneth Lee Unger, 31, of same address.

Kandice Elisa Abdul Kader, 28, of 7420 Kessler Frederick Road, West Milton to Joshua David Warner, 33, of 326 Park Avenue, West Milton.

Ryan Nicholas Wilson, 35, of 279 Forest Avenue, West Milton to Amanda Sue Browning, 35, of 315 Park Avenue, West Milton.

Craig Alan Norris Jr., 42, of 3128 Honeysuckle Drive, Troy to Stephanie Ann Scott, 44, of 5665 W. Myers Road, Covington.

Tia Marie Hopkins, 23, of 558 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy to David Charles High II, 25, of same address.

Keshia Rachelle Barker, 27, of 1008 E. Canal St., Troy to James Albert Nelson III, 27, of 1163 Session Drive, Centerville.

Matthew Donald Seger, 31, of 107 S. High Street, Covington to Betsy Ann Bixler, 32, of same address.

Timothy Alan Owens, 50, of 1214 Walker St., Piqua to Kasie Marie Kloecker, 44, of same address.

Philip Daniel Treon, 58, of 632 Manier Ave., Piqua to Amy Catherine Janning, 52, of same address.

Kristen Nicole Magoteaux, 27, of 5 Coronada Ct., Piqua to Whitney Rae Hammons, 27, of 2375 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, Ky.

Emily Elizabeth Hicks, 26, of 915 Winding Ridge Dr., Richmond, Ind. to Daniel Jefferson Printz, 25, of same address.

Austin Jay Castle, 28, of 9112 Jasmine Drive, Tipp City to Kayla Chea Macy, 25, of same address.

Lukas James Keiser, 20, of 1646 Brook Park Drive, Troy to Emily Nichole Adams, 19, of same address.

Darlene Sue McGarible, 58, of 755 Virginia Ave., Troy to Brian Patrick Ehlers, 61, of 1269 Hemlock Drive, Fairborn.

Jaron Lee Fullerton, 37, of 711 E. Walnut St., Covington to Kate Marie, Steinemann, 34, of 2725 County Road 30, Minster.

Christina Dawn Drazer, 21, of 125 Rohrer Drive, Tipp City to Stephen Paul Gaither, 24, of same address.

James Martin Swartz, 37, of 20 West Cross Street, Potsdam to Beonca Lynn Back, 27, of 26 Maeder Ave., Dayton.