Fatal crash under investigation

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A Saturday afternoon crash on St. Rt. 571 near St. Rt. 201 has left one person dead and several other injured.

The crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. Initial reports indicted one person possibly not breathing as bystanders checked on the injured.

CareFlight was dispatched to the scene, as was Bethel Township EMS and New Carlisle EMS, along with New Carlisle and Bethel Township fire departments.

Sgt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash occurred when a westbound Honda SUV had slowed for a vehicle ahead when it was struck from behind by a westbound mini-van. The impact forced the Honda into the eastbound lane where it was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. All three vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

At least two victims were trapped in their vehicle until firefighters could free them.

CareFlight transported one victim to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the van were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center and the driver of the truck was transported to a Dayton-area hospital.

A crash reconstruction team from the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene. St. Rt. 571 was closed to thru traffic during the investigation and cleanup.

No names have yet been released pending notification of relatives.

