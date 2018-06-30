Unity Bank associate receives award for spotting scam

Provided photo
Unity National Bank associate Megan Osborne at the Troy branch recently received the Service Excellence award for spotting a “grandparent scam” and preventing a Unity customer from losing $6,000. Had Megan not engaged with her customer and inquired about the large withdrawal, the Unity National Bank customer would have been a victim of a large fraud. The bank congratulated Megan and thanked her and the Troy team for handling a difficult situation with professionalism and compassion. Megan was presented the award by Unity National Bank President Scott Rasor (pictured).
