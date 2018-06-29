Area Briefs

History Alive at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Come experience Living History at its finest! History Alive at the Johnston Farm will be on Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the best reenactors will gather at the Johnston Farm to present an historical timeline beginning with the late 18th century. these years mark the period of the greatest historical significance of this land. The events that took place here, and the people involved, had a great impact on the course of both American and Ohio History. At 1:30 PM both days Rusty Cottrel will share the story of the Shawnee Chief Black Hoof for visitors. A variety of camps, demonstrators, and activities will take visitors back to some of the most exciting times this place has ever seen. The Johnston Home, Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. New this year will be a variety of food trucks on site to tempt the taste buds of our visitors. This is truly a don’t miss event.

Admission is $9.00/adults, $4.00/children 6-12, and free to Johnston Farm Friends and members of the Ohio History Connection. AAA and Senior discounts are also honored. The Johnston Farm is located three miles north of Piqua at 9845 Hardin Road, just off State Route 66.

For additional information you may call 937-773-2522 or visit us at our website: www.johnstonfarmohio.com.

The Piqua Civic Band Presents “American Salute!” as part of Piqua’s 4th Fest

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will be performing on Wednesday, July 4, at 2 p.m. on the Fort Piqua Plaza as part of the Piqua 4th Fest. This performance will be filled with patriotic music, plenty of favorite Sousa marches, and other songs by great American composers. Selections will include Yankee Doodle, America the Beautiful, Liberty!, Battle Hymn of the Republic, Morton Gould’s American Salute, Gershwin’s Second Prelude, an Armed Forces Salute, and more.

In the event of rain, the concert will be rescheduled for Thursday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at Hance Pavilion.

Admission to the concert is free and all are invited to attend. For more information, please visit the Piqua Civic Band’s website at piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

Golf fundraiser set

BRADFORD — The Christmas in July Golf Scramble fundraiser in memory of Staci Jo Blythe will take place on Saturday, July 21, at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids from the area.

Entries and donations must be received by Tuesday, July 17. Hole sponsorships are available and very much appreciated with the cost of $50 for each hole. These can be sent to the golf course at 9235 Seibt Road, Bradford, (937) 526-3041. Information concerning entry forms and fees is available at Stillwater Valley Golf Club or on their website.

This fundraiser provides Christmas gifts to local children, as well as children who are in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus receiving treatment at The James Cancer Hospital where Staci was also treated. The event is only possible through the generosity of the community.