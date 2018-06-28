CareFlight called to Union Twp. crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — A rollover crash on Kessler-Frederick Road resulted in injuries to four people, including two children, on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Kessler-Frederick Road about 1/2 mile south of Wheelock Road just after 6:30 p.m. on the report of a rollover crash with one possible ejection.

As fire and EMS crews from West Milton and Union Township responded toward the crash, Tipp City police units provided mutual aide to the sheriff’s office and responded as well.

CareFlight was immediately summoned for one of the crash victims as well as multiple medic units.

According to initial reports from Miami County deputies, the single vehicle was southbound on Kessler-Frederick Road when the driver lost control, went off the right side of the road, clipped a utility pole, before rolling multiple times and coming to rest on its side.

Deputies found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and are investigating the possibility that alcohol may have been a determining factor in the crash.

A female passenger was transported by CareFlight while the male driver was taken by Union Township Medics to Miami Valley Hospital. Two children in the vehicle were transported to Childrens Medical Center in Dayton by medic units.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics and firefighters from Union Township and West Milton carry a crash victim to CareFlight following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kessler Frederick Road on Thursday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_062818mju_crash_kesslerfrederick1.jpg Medics and firefighters from Union Township and West Milton carry a crash victim to CareFlight following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kessler Frederick Road on Thursday evening. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Miami County deputies investigate a crash on Kessler-Frederick Road that sent four to area hospitals, including one aboard CareFlight. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_062818mju_crash_kesslerfrederick2.jpg Miami County deputies investigate a crash on Kessler-Frederick Road that sent four to area hospitals, including one aboard CareFlight. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest