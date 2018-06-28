Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a private property hit skip accident at Kroger on June 22 at 11:50 a.m. The suspect vehicle was located, and the driver was cited accordingly.

A hit skip accident was reported in the area of North Sunset Drive and Park Avenue on June 22 at 1:40 p.m.

A hit skip accident was reported on the 200 block of Harrison Street on June 22 at 2 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An adult female subject confronted another female inside Kroger in reference to past issues and was disorderly on June 22 at approximately 12:20 p.m. The suspect was gone prior to officer arrival. The officer made phone contact later and warned her for disorderly conduct.

An off duty officer observed a highly intoxicated female sitting in the street on the 100 block of South Downing Street on June 23 at approximately 6:10 p.m. She was unable to stand up and remove herself from the roadway. He contacted dispatch and stood by until on duty officers could handle the situation. Constance J. Justice, 52, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

An officer noticed a male subject lying on the ground in a business parking lot at Fifth Third Bank on June 24 at 1:35 a.m. The male subject was found to be intoxicated. The male subject was cited and given a ride home. Richard A. Schopf, 60, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A female subject concealed items inside her purse at Dollar General on June 22 at 2:20 p.m. The manager confronted the female at checkout, and she turned over the items and left the business. Angela L. Deeter, 43, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of North Roosevelt Avenue on June 22 at around 4 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Vehicles were keyed on the 600 block of Miami Street and the 300 block of Gordon Street overnight between June 21-22.

A male subject reportedly broke the front storm door at the residence after refusing to leave a location on the 600 block of West Greene Street on June 23 at approximately 5 a.m.

A male subject was reportedly seen busting the windows out of a car and slashing its tires on the 600 block of West Greene Street on June 23 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Jonathon R. Crago, 29, of West Milton, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

A female subject reported the trunk of her vehicle was painted over night on the 400 block of East Greene Street between June 22-23. There are no suspects.

SUSPICIOUS: A juvenile was at Fountain Park with a knife stabbing trees and other objects on June 22 at approximately 4:20 p.m. The juvenile was released to a parent.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Police responded to a call referencing a dog biting another dog on the 1100 block of Anderson Street on June 22 at approximately 5:10 p.m. The at-fault dog owner was cited. Megan E. Kline, 40, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor nuisance conditions in connection with this incident.

An officer responded to a call referencing a dog being left in a vehicle with the windows up at Dollar Tree on June 22 at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, the owner was located and it was determined the air conditioning was on. The dog was not in distress, and no other issues were found.

BURGLARY: A victim reported that someone broke into his home on the 100 block of Sherman Street and stole several firearms sometime between June 22 and June 23.

A female subject reported her television and Xbox were stolen from her residence while she was not home on the 500 block of Adams Street on June 23.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: A subject backed into a company trailer on private property at Crayex Corporation on June 23 at approximately 6:20 a.m. The subject exchanged personal and insurance information with a company supervisor. No crash report completed due to incident occurring on private property.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a vehicle out of Piqua was involved in a pursuit in Columbus on June 24 at 10:20 a.m. The trooper requested contact be made with the registered owner in reference to filing charges on the suspect driver. Jesse J. Alexander, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Earl F. Woods, 31, of Hamilton, was transferred from the Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail on June 25 for warrants for four counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft and one count of second-degree misdemeanor theft.