MCRC receives grant from Paul G. Duke Foundation

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Recovery Council (MCRC) was recently awarded grant funds from the Paul G. Duke Foundation to support agency efforts to assist those harmfully affected by the local opiate epidemic. Founded in Miami County by Paul G. Duke of the Chemlawn company, the Duke Foundation supports local nonprofits in their efforts to assist the families of Miami County. MCRC has a 40 year history as a local nonprofit agency, providing counseling services to those affected by addiction or mental health conditions. They have demonstrated a willingness to develop new approaches to intervene on the lives of high-risk individuals being affected by harmful involvement with opiates/opioids.

Thom Grim, Executive Director said, “We are so pleased with the support of the Duke Foundation in their recognition of the work being done by our organization and the willingness to support our efforts to successfully intervene on this health crisis that has been plaguing our local communities. These funds will be used to subsidize our programs and activities that often result in expenses that well exceed any income capabilities, but are crucial to committing to new approaches that can reduce the number of overdose deaths in Miami County. The Hope House (a residential detox program for opiate withdrawal) and our community outreach efforts with local law enforcement/EMS are examples of MCRC’s responses to the heroin crisis. Without the support of the Duke Foundation and other community partners, MCRC would be unable to sustain these efforts due to reduced funding from the state. We are grateful and fortunate to live in a county with a spirit of community support for those in need.”

The Hope House is a facility staffed 24/7 by MCRC staff, and patients commit to a 10-14 day stay to successfully detox from opiates with the help of a structured environment and medications to reduce their withdrawal symptoms. Upon completion, each person begins outpatient counseling at MCRC to learn the principles of recovery and increase their chances at establishing long term recovery. The program is successfully graduating 55 percent of the residents. For more information on the Hope House or other program services call Miami County Recovery Council at 335-4543 ext. 143.

Funds to assist in local efforts with opiate epidemic