Moped rider injured in SR66 crash

PIQUA — A moped rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a car on State Route 66 at Demming Road, north of Piqua on Wednesday afternoon.

Piqua Fire Department medics were called to the intersection around 3 p.m. for the crash. Medics and an engine responded to the scene.

The juvenile male who was riding the moped apparently stopped to make a left turn on to Demming Road, from St.Rt. 66, when a northbound sedan failed to stop in time, striking the moped.

The rider was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured. Deputies on the scene indicated she will be cited for an Assured Clear Distance violation.

The crash is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A moped lays on its side on St. Rt. 66 at Demming Road on Wednesday afternoon after it was struck by a car. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_062718mju_crash_sr66.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A moped lays on its side on St. Rt. 66 at Demming Road on Wednesday afternoon after it was struck by a car.