Area Briefs

Get Up and Move For a Purpose planned

BRADFORD — The Bradford Community Club located at 149 Miami Ave. is hosting a day of fun activities and entertainment on Saturday, June 30.

You can choose to participate in a 5K run/walk, a 15 mile easy or 31 mile intermediate difficulty bicycle tour. The entry fee is $15.00 (cash only) plus two non-perishable or canned food items with event day only registration from 7-7:45 a.m. The 5K run/walk start time will be at 8 a.m. All bicycle tour participants must complete the course by 11a.m. with start times at your discretion from 7-8:15 a.m. There will be water stations provided on all courses. Refreshments, a 50/50 raffle and great door prizes will be available.

Then from 6-10 p.m., there will be a 50’s and 60’s record hop with home town Dick Clark as the DJ. The admission fee is just $3.00. Join us for fun, free food, and music from all of the great artists of the era. For more information call 937-570-6142.

Bike Piqua announces slow rides

PIQUA — On the second Monday of June, a group of bicyclists participated in a slow ride designed by Bike Piqua through the neighborhood on the north side of Piqua.

Three more rides have been planned for the second Monday in July, August, and September in different parts of the city. The ride starts at 6:15 p.m. and will last less than an hour. Each ride is less than five miles. Each ride is designed for people of all ages to ride their neighborhood on familiar streets to see their friends and neighbors.

Each ride will start with a short talk about the rules of the road and bike safety. Each ride will include members of Bike Piqua and League Certified Bike Instructors.

The next ride is planned for July 9 and will ride through the Candlewood area of Piqua. The ride will begin at the South Street entrance to Candlewood. You don’t have to live in the Candlewood area to participate in the slow ride.

Medleys and Marches Concert planned

SIDNEY — On Friday, June 29, at 7 p.m. on the Court Square, the Sidney Civic Band will perform the sounds of “Medleys & Marches,” the third concert in their six-concert season.

Bring a lawn chair to the square. Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. Two Spot Pies will be given away to the winners of their random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.

Tree committee meeting canceled

PIQUA — This notice is to inform the public that the Tree Committee meeting was canceled for Tuesday, July 3, due to Independence Day.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 4 p.m.

Please contact the Engineering Department with any concerns at (937) 778-2044.

City offices closed for holiday

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, to allow city employees to observe the Fourth of July holiday with their families.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Wednesday, July 4.

All collections after July 4 will be one day late, including pick up on Saturday, July 7, for Friday’s collection.

The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.