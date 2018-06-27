Nicholas School kicks off summer programs

PIQUA — The summer programs have started at the Nicholas School, which is located in the Hahn-Hufford Center of Hope at 1306 Garbry Rd. in Piqua.

The programs focus on neurological motor functioning; visual, auditory, and sensory skills; social skills; fine and gross motor skills; speech development; and focus and attention. Students work in small groups to enhance their skills in each of these areas.

If you have any questions regarding the programs offered at the Nicholas School, please call Holly Felver-937-773-6979.

Provided photo Nicholas School student Jake participates in the readiness program, which is one of the summer programs Nicholas School offers. Provided photo Nicholas School student Hallei participates in the readiness program, which is one of the summer programs Nicholas School offers.