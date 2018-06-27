You’re Invited

Charismatic Mass to be held

PIQUA — All are welcome to a Charismatic Mass with praying over people for physical, emotional, and spiritual healing. Catholics and non Catholics are invited to attend on Monday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m., St. Boniface Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua. You can be prayed over or you can stand in for someone unable to be present. Music and praise begins at 7:15 p.m. Any questions, call the St. Boniface/St. Mary Parish Office at (937) 773-1656 or (937) 773-1327.

Fourth of July observance planned

PIQUA — The Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, located on 655 N. Main St., will be observing the Fourth of July with a focus on a spiritual initiative relating to the Universal Commandment to love God and to love others greater than one’s self.

The Randolph and McCullock Freedom’s Struggle Complex is inviting pastors and elders among the disciples of Christ to take a leadership role in forming circles of inclusion for dialogue and prayer in healing the nation and seeking reconciliation through doing the right thing.

The Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex will be conducting workshops, singing praises, playing Christian games, and other activities will be offered on a “get in where you fit in” basis.

For the multitude gathering for this purpose, they will offer a slice of bread and a piece of fish as a “remembrance” to embrace the spirit of the Universal Commandment, and they are asking others to bring their own food and share it with those gathering for this inclusive spiritual celebration.

All are invited.

Blood drive planned

PIQUA — “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” with a patriotic blood donation on July 5 at the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Also, registered donors 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Rummage sale planned

PIQUA — The sixth annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s Parishes, will be held on July 7 and 8 in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Sale hours are Saturday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 8, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food-stand, a purse/scarf/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too.

Donations are still being accepted for the rummage sale. Anyone wishing to make a donation may drop their items off at Piqua Store N’ Lock, 450 Garbry Road, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Caserta Activities Center on Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 6. To arrange donation pick-up or for additional information, contact Don Stonerock, 773-2400.

VBS at the Valley Church

PIQUA — The Valley Church, formerly the Upper Valley Community Church, invites children to AMPED VBA: Live Fully Alive!

A summer kids’ event called AMPED Live Fully Alive! will be hosted at The Valley Church from July 8 to July 11.

Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and make projects they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Each day will conclude with a high energy finale.

AMPED is for kids from three years (potty trained) to fifth grade (just completed) and will run from 6-8 p.m. each day. The Valley Church is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. For more information visit thevalley.church or call 778-8822.

St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s Catholic Churches VBS planned

PIQUA — St. Boniface’s and St. Mary’s parishes invite area children, who have completed grades K-5, to participate in “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus” Vacation Bible School (VBS) on Monday, July 16, through Friday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 South Downing, Piqua. There is also a preschool program for children ages 3 to Pre-K.

“Shipwrecked-Rescued by Jesus” is filled with Bible stores, hands-on games, exciting activities, fantastic songs, dancing, skits, and great snacks. This five-day VBS experience will anchor your child in the truth that Jesus carries them through every storm in life.

All children in the community are welcome to participate. Registration is required. The cost is $25 for the entire week. Scholarships are available. For a registration form or more information, contact Diane Mengos, Piqua Parishes Director of Religious Education, at 937-974-7488 or email mengosd@piquaparishes.org.

Kiwanis club meetings

PIQUA — Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. The first meeting of this month will be an informal evening meeting at 311 Draft House on July 3 from 5:30-7 pm. All other meetings will be a noon luncheon and meeting on Wednesdays at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Rd. 25-A, in Piqua.

Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit the website: www.piquakiwanis.org.

The following July meeting dates include:

• July 3: “Evening Meeting” at 311 Draft House, 311 N. Main Street

Piqua

• July 11: White Elephant Quarter Auction with proceeds to benefit Salvation Army summer lunch program

• July 18: A Pictorial Journey of Miami County with Doug Christian

• July 25: Working meeting and member spotlight

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time.

Fletcher UMC to host VBS

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church invites all families to attend their summer Vacation Bible School program“Shipwrecked” from July 24-26 between 6-8 p.m. The program is free.

Kids ages 4-12 will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, and experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures!

They will have the opportunity to collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Science-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long! Kids willl earn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.

Each day will conclude with the Sail Away Send-off that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Registration can be completed online atwww.vbspro.events/p/fletcherumc or call Fletcher UMC at (937) 368-2470.