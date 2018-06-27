Events coming to Brukner Nature Center

TROY —The following are upcoming events at Brukner Nature Center, located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Troy. For more information, call (937) 698-6493 or visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com.

Brukner Nature Center Summer PEEP II registration is open

Sign your three to five-year-old preschooler up for the summer sessions of PEEP. Summer PEEP is for kids that are not starting Kindergarten in the fall and must also be potty-trained.

Each week is filled with discoveries as we share stories, encounter wildlife and explore the outdoors.

Spots are still available for Tuesday morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Friday afternoon from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The fee for this amazing hands-on program is just $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members per session.

PEEP Session II runs July 17-August 24. Class size is limited to 12 children. Payment is due with registration, cash or check only.

Brukner Nature Center Internship deadline is July 1

Brukner Nature Center has a fall/winter internship program for qualified individuals to get hands-on experience in education programs, learn to handle BNC’s Wildlife Ambassadors, provide care to injured and orphaned wildlife, and more For detailed information and/or to submit a cover letter and resume, contact wildlife@bruknernaturecenter.com.

View from the Vista at Brukner Nature Center

Join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, and learn to identify BNC’s birdlife. Enjoy the camaraderie in BNC’s third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars are available for use, too.

“Where the Wild Things Live” overnighter at Brukner Nature Center

BNC’s summer overnight adventure is open to kids entering kindergarten to fifth grade in the fall. The evening of fun begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 20, and ends on Saturday, July 21, at 9 a.m.

BNC has a great diversity of wildlife living in their woodlands, meadows, and ponds. These mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians have unique adaptations that help them find, capture, and consume their foods.

Explore the night woods, meet BNC’s wildlife ambassadors, and discover how these amazing creatures are perfectly suited for nocturnal survival.

The fee is $25 for BNC members or $30 for non-members. Payment due at registration and can be cash or check only.

Brukner Nature Center “Wild about Water” River Float

For kids entering grades six through 12, BNC has a special, one-day “Wild about Water” River Float planned on Monday, July 23, from 9:30-3:30 p.m.

BNC has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they are next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean, and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species.

Join BNC as they explore the river while tubing from our main building to our River’s Edge property, located on Calumet Road. Along the way, they will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more.

The fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration and can be cash or check only.

Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club

Geared for students in grades six through 12 with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 a year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips, so no additional equipment is needed. Please contact Brian for more information at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

Brukner Nature Center Winter Arts & Crafts Show vendor application available

BNC’s 2018 Arts and Crafts Show is a few months away, and they are currently accepting vendor applications for the event. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the deadline for vendor applications is Tuesday, Sept. 11, by 5 p.m.

All entries will be juried, with the most unique natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15, for the limited spaces available.

An application can be found on BNC’s website: bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf or stop by the Interpretive Building to pick up a registration form.

Interested vendors will need to complete the form, return it along with photos and payment (cash or check only). For more information, contact us at info@bruknernaturecenter.com or 937-698-6493.

All proceeds from this event benefit BNC’s wildlife programs.