Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Two guns were reported stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Brook Street on June 20 at approximately 11 a.m.

The city reported a residence stealing electricity on the 600 block of West North Street on June 21 at 1:50 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

FRAUD: A caller on North Wayne Street advised fraudulent business checks were being sent to several different locations through out the country on June 20. Investigation is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to a suspicious complaint in the area of Adams and West Grant streets on June 20 at approximately 1:10 p.m. The caller advised a male and female appeared to be trying to get into a condemned residence. Upon arrival, the male and female had already left the residence. Officers checked the house and found it to be secure.

There was a report of possible gunshots fired in the area of Boone and North Downing streets on June 20 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Nothing was located.

A male reported seeing a stranger in his backyard attempting to steal his dog on the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue on June 20 at approximately 10 p.m. The yard, dog kennels, and garage were checked by officers. No suspects were located, and nothing appeared to be disturbed.

ACCIDENT: A parked vehicle was side swiped by a passing vehicle on the 700 block of Covington Avenue on June 20 at 1:40 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A complainant stated her juvenile son was caught smoking a cigarette with another juvenile on the 600 block of Covington Avenue on June 20 at 2:25 p.m. The complainant wanted the other juvenile warned with trespassing. The officer was unable to make contact with the juvenile.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A caller said there were two females fighting at Walmart on June 20 at 5:45 p.m. They were both cited for disorderly conduct and trespassed. Anna C. Harshman, 23, of Piqua, and Rita M. Reedy, 49, of St. Paris, were each cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A caller said a family member was harassing her over social media on South Sunset Drive on June 20 at 8 p.m. The subject was warned for telecommunications harassment.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip traffic accident was reported on the 500 block of Young Street on June 20 at 10:20 p.m. No known suspects.

TRESPASSING: A female was trespassed from a residence that was condemned by the city of Piqua on the 1600 block of South Main Street on June 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The female waited for officers to leave and entered the residence again. The female was arrested and incarcerated. Stephanie D. Jones, 29, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance between four males on West High Street at Terry’s gas station on June 21 at 2:45 p.m. Three males left in a green SUV, and the fourth male left on foot in an unknown direction.