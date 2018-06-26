College briefs

Local BGSU student on Dean’s List

BOWLING GREEN — Allison Cox of Piqua was named on Bowling Green State University’s spring semester Dean’s List.

Lachiewicz earns vet degree

TROY — Liane Lachiewicz, of Troy, received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tennessee, May 19, 2018.

Lachiewicz graduated with summa cum laude honors from LMU-CVM. She is a member of the Society of Phi Zeta. Phi Zeta is the only honor society of veterinary medicine in the United States, and members of the LMU-CVM Phi Zeta chapter represent the top 25 percent of the senior class. She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). She is a Lehman Catholic High School graduate and was very active in the Lehman community.

She is the daughter of Dr. Peter Lachiewicz and the late Karen Lachiewicz, and the fiance of Robert Baker, of Piqua. Lachiewicz began her employment at the Pampered Paws Animal Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, June 4.

Slusher graduates from Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — Samuel Slusher of Covington was a member of the 2018 graduating class from Elmhurst College.

At the 147th commencement on Saturday, May 26, 812 seniors were awarded Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Music or Bachelor of Liberal Studies degrees.

Safreed graduates from Mount St. Joseph

CINCINNATI — Meghan Jo Safreed, of Piqua, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Mount St Joseph University’s 101st commencement ceremony, held on Saturday, May 12. She graduated from the Honors Program with Magna Cum Laude status and a cumulative grade point average of 3.702.

While at MSJU, Safreed’s activities included Campus Ministry and TOP (Talent Opportunity Program). In addition, she worked as a Patient Care Assistant at Bethesda North Hospital during the most recent two years, as well as at West Side Pediatrics. Safreed plans to accept a position at Bethesda North on the med/surgical floor following her NCLES exam.