Traveling Smiles serving children, adults

PIQUA — The Piqua Compassion Network and Traveling Smiles are partnering this week and again in early July to help those in need with dental care.

The Piqua Compassion Network hosted the Traveling Smiles Portable Dental Unit of the Miami County Dental Clinic on Tuesday and will host them again on Friday, June 29, and Friday, July 6.

Executive Director Rebecca Sousek of the Piqua Compassion Network explained that Traveling Smiles normally only sees children during the school year, but during the summer, they serve both children and adults who are uninsured or under insured with dental care who do not already have a family dentist.

Traveling Smiles accepts dental insurances as well as Medicaid, including Caresource and similar insurances. They do not refuse services to anyone regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Traveling Smiles sets up in temporary locations, bringing with them the equipment, materials, and supplies needed. Their services include dental exams and diagnosis, x-rays, fluoride treatments, dental sealants, and referrals. Traveling Smiles can only perform fillings and cleanings on adults and is not equipped to do extensive treatment.

“This year, we have two stops in Piqua,” Sousek said.

To set up an appointment with Traveling Smiles while they are the Piqua Compassion Network, located at 531 W. Ash St., call the Piqua Compassion Network at at (937) 778-8856.

Traveling Smiles will also be at the Christian Life Center, located at 8654 N. County Road 25-A in Piqua, in August on Aug. 21, Aug. 22, Aug. 24, Aug. 29, and Aug. 31. Call (937) 638-0008 to make an appointment.

In addition to being in Piqua, Traveling Smiles will also be at Hoffman Church, located at 201 S. Main St. in West Milton, on July 10, July 11, July 13, July 17, July 18, July 20, July 24, July 25, and July 27. Call (937) 698-4401 to make an appointment.

Traveling Smiles will also be at Tipp Monroe Community Services, located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City, on July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 3, Aug. 7, Aug. 10, Aug. 14, Aug. 15, and Aug. 17. Call (937) 667-8631 to make an appointment.

Portable dental unit offering appointments

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

