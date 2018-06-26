Area Briefs

Local BGSU student on Dean’s List

BOWLING GREEN — Allison Cox of Piqua was named on Bowling Green State University’s spring semester Dean’s List.

Fun Fly planned

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Fun Fliers will have a “Fun Fly” at their field, which is located half a mile north of U.S. Route 36 on Troy-Sidney Road, on Saturday, June 30. Food and drink will be available for a donation. The event starts at 9 a.m. The public is invited.

All types of model aircraft are welcome to participate, but must show proof of AMA membership. There is a $10 landing fee.

Ohio Watercolor Society plans annual exhibition

PEPPER PIKE — Local artist Rosemary Kienle of Piqua has had a watermedia painting selected for Watercolor Ohio, the 41st annual juried Ohio Watercolor Society exhibition at the Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

The exhibition will open on Set. 14 and run through Oct. 26. An opening reception by the Ohio Watercolor Society will be held on Sept. 29, starting at 1 p.m.

Zumbathan charity event planned

PIQUA— At the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be holding a Zumbathon Charity Event to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday, June 30, from 10-11 a.m. The cost is $10 at the door. All proceeds go to #ENDALZ. There will be door prizes. Instructors Lisa Curtis, Annie White, and Bailey Ray will be there.

Finanical report to be made available

PIQUA — The annual financial report of the city of Piqua for 2017 will be available for review beginning on June 29. This report is available for inspection at the office of the director of Finance at 201 W. Water Street, Piqua.