Board discusses accessibility directive

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections met in regular session on Monday morning, discussing a number of items in preparation for the November election.

The board discussed a directive from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office about a way to increase accessibility for voters with disabilities.

Deputy Director Luke Scott explained that the directive is to have ballots emailed to handicapped voters or otherwise sent to them electronically, which the board is considering a program from Triad that would allow them to do so. At previous elections, voters with disabilities could vote at the board’s office.

“Our board is looking closely at that,” Scott said. The board did not take any action on Monday in regard to that directive.

Also during the meeting, the board approved having MAXIMUS Consulting Services, Inc. calculate the allowable expenses that the board can charge political subdivisions in the county for expenses incurred — also referred to as chargebacks — during the Nov. 6 general election. Scott said that, due to much of this election being a federal election, few chargebacks are expected and MAXIMUS will be completing the work for free.

The board also approved paying annual dues of approximately $1,551 to the Ohio Association of Election Officials. Scott was the second vice president of the organization, a position from which he has recently resigned from as well due to accepting a new position in Florida.

The board went into executive session on Monday morning to discuss pending litigation and Scott’s resignation from the deputy director position.

Scott submitted his resignation earlier this month. Scott’s resignation is effective the close of business on Friday. Scott accepted a position as deputy of special projects with the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office in Stuart, Florida.

After exiting executive session, the board formally accepted Scott’s resignation and approved advertising the position, which will have to be filled by a Democrat as Director Bev Kendall is a Republican.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

