UVCC Aspire grads celebrate success

PIQUA — Fifteen students from the Upper Valley Career Center’s Aspire program turned the dream of graduating into a reality on Thursday, June 21. The event was attended by Upper Valley Career Center and Aspire staff members, family, friends, and guest speakers, Greg Bueno of Integral Manufacturing and the Rev. Lauren Allen of First United Church of Christ.

Dr. Nancy Luce, Upper Valley Career Center superintendent, welcomed those in attendance and commended the graduates on achieving this milestone accomplishment.

Greg Bueno congratulated the graduates on their success and offered words of inspiration. “Remember the challenge you overcame to get to where you are today. Never limit your challenges but challenge your limits. When you hit a wall in life, dig in deep to find your second wind,” he said.

Rev. Allen encouraged the graduates to continue learning, saying, “You have taken the first step towards becoming who you were meant to be. Set new goals and continue your journey.”

Dr. Luce and Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division Director Scott Naill awarded the diplomas.

The 2018 Aspire graduates are: Conover — Shelby Davis; Greenville — Sharon Allen and Keith Parsons; Houston — Shelia Heck; Piqua — Jayme Burks, April Finley, Shannon Valentine; Sidney — Kyle Crull, Kayli Morris, and Nicci Morrison; Tipp City — Christina Henn; Troy — Thomas Davidhizor, Tristan Meek, and Kimberly VanWinkle; West Milton — Angie Pritchard.

Upper Valley Career Center operates Aspire classes in sites across Miami, Shelby, and Darke counties as well as online. Participants can prepare for their General Equivalency Diploma (GED), refresh skills needed for employment/advancement, or prepare for post-secondary transitions.

Those lacking a high school diploma or looking to refresh academic skills are encouraged to contact the Upper Valley Career Center Aspire program at (937) 778-1078 or email Sarah Thomason at thomasons@uppervalleycc.org to enroll. Classes are offered in Piqua, Troy, Sidney, and Greenville.