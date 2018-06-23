DAS 2018 Saturday highlights

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

John Klatt and his jet-powered Screamin’ Sasquatch perform at Saturday’s Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Celeb Wade, 7, of Dayton shows that he has the makings of a Marine as his dad Gunny Joseph Wade spots for his at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Saturday.

Kieran Doan, 2, and Blake Beahr, 4, of Cincinnati practice their emergency medical skills in the back of a Premier Health CareFlight Mobile ICU unit at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Saturday.