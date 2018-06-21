B-52 arrives at Dayton Airport

A B-52 Stratofortress arrives on the ramp at the Dayton International Airport for the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show on Thursday afternoon. The giant aircraft, once a common sight at air shows, is now a rarity. The B-52 will be on static display both Saturday and Sunday.

A B-52 Stratofortress arrives on the ramp at the Dayton International Airport for the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show on Thursday afternoon. The giant aircraft, once a common sight at air shows, is now a rarity. The B-52 will be on static display both Saturday and Sunday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_062118mju_das_b52.jpg A B-52 Stratofortress arrives on the ramp at the Dayton International Airport for the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show on Thursday afternoon. The giant aircraft, once a common sight at air shows, is now a rarity. The B-52 will be on static display both Saturday and Sunday.