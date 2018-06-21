Commissioners OK project negotiations

MIAMI COUNTY — At their Thursday meeting, the Miami County Commissioners authorized the addition of several parking spaces to county lots and contract negotiations for phone system work.

The board approved contract negotiations with Advocate Consulting Group of Columbus for professional design and engineering services for the county’s phone system.

“We have to do a lot of analysis for all the incoming lines in various locations and really look over every one of the buildings for preparedness,” IT Director Matt Watkins said.

Watkins said the company has performed several similar projects, including the design of the statewide phone system, which he noted was “quite complex.” Other projects include the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The commissioners also approved the addition of four parking spaces in lots A and G (off Cherry Street). The work will include the installation of a gravel base, an asphalt base and surface, and final striping, which will be performed by Cooper’s Blacktop. The total cost is not to exceed $6,000.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the disposal of two 2009 Ford vehicles, both with more than 200,000 miles. Poling Auto Parts of Troy will pay a scrap value of $1,200 total, which includes pick-up.

By Cecilia Fox

