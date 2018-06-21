Yoga time Pops Up in Piqua

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Amanda Brown, left, leads the first “Pop Up Practice!” on Thursday morning — National Yoga Day — at the Piqua Municipal Building. Brown, owner of BalanceYoga By Amanda, will be conducting a series of pop-up classes around the city. Locations for the classes will be announced 24 hours in advace.
