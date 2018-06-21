COLLEGE BRIEFS

Swank makes dean’s list

CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. Among those named to the dean’s list was Lauren Swank, a marketing major from Troy.

Bluffton announces dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP) for the spring term. Local students include Mary Jennings of Covington and Mitch Todd of West Milton.

Ashcraft earns dean’s list spot

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the accounting degree-completion program for the spring term, which includes Susan Ashcraft of Piqua.

Wick named to dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Bradley Wick of Troy has been named to the 2018 spring semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College.

Schwab earns degree

MILWAUKEE — Leighanne Schwab of Tipp City has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Schwab earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing. Schwab was one of about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who received their diplomas May 20, at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Area students graduate

FINDLAY — More than 730 graduates were recently recognized for earning doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees from the University of Findlay.

Local students include:

• Chris Capparelli of Troy received a Master of Business Administration.

• Cameron Johnson of Tipp City received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Johnson graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.

• Lindsey Roeth of Troy received a Bachelor of Science in Strength and Conditioning and an Associate of Arts in Personal Training.

• Andrew Toller of Troy received a Master of Physician Assistant.

Tipp City student graduates

Winfield, Kansas — Southwestern College held commencement exercises on May 13, in Winfield. The ceremony was preceded by receptions for graduates and their families, and the Order of the Mound honorary society induction which represents the top 10 percent academically.

Naomi Maxwell of Tipp City received a Bachelor of Science.

Glaser named to IWU dean’s list

MARION, Indiana — Olivia Glaser has received recognition on the Indiana Wesleyan University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

Locals make dean’s list

DAYTON — The following local residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.

TROY: Jack Alexander, Maggie Hennessy, Angel Luis, Justin O’Neill, Brendan Pohle, Jordan Slone

TIPP CITY: Jack Armentrout, Tyler Berkshire, Erick Detweiler, Matthew Detweiler, Evan Freeh, Benjamin Hughes, Kayte Jackson, Ashton Kiplinger, Nathan Kueterman, Anna Kueterman, Zayne Parsons, Monica Rook, Alexander Taylor, Ethan Vantilburg, Jacob Walland, Jacob Watson

PIQUA: Meghan Burner, Chloe Clark, Logan Cordonnier, Emily Cordonnier, Kevin McElroy, Elizabeth Pax

PLEASANT HILL: Kenton Dickison

Dornbusch named to dean’s list

Anderson, Indiana — Anderson University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year. Local resident Bailey Dornbusch, a 2016 graduate of Troy High School, is among the students who are being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.

Dornbusch is a sophomore nursing major at Anderson University.

Area students graduate from UD

DAYTON — A record 1,510 students received undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony on May 6, in University of Dayton Arena, including the following residents from your area.

CONOVER: Jay Brandyberry

TROY: Emma Brumfield

PIQUA: Meghan Burner, Kevin McElroy

TIPP CITY: Cameron Cerbus, Bailey Flora, Ashton Kiplinger, Nathan Kueterman, Monica Rook, Jack Schell, Anna Schober, Brooke Smith

PLEASANT HILL: Kenton Dickison

WEST MILTON: Meagan Goudy, Aaron Horn