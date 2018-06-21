Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was three-vehicle accident in the area of Dubois Drive and Sunset Drive on June 15 at 7:10 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited for improper start and driving under suspension.

A vehicle backed into a church on the 700 block of West Ash Street on June 17 at 11 a.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a traffic accident with no injures on the 100 block of Broadway Street on June 18 at 4:40 p.m.

There was a two-vehicle crash in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road on June 18 at 5 p.m. One unit had no damage, and the other had very minor damage. No citations were issued.

THEFT: There was a report of a stolen 20-inch black BMX bike on the 700 block of Young Street sometime between June 14-15.

A video game system was stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Gordon Street when the victim was away from the residence on June 17. The investigation is still pending.

An administrator from Piqua Manor reported a resident has some money come up missing on June 17 at 5:25 p.m.

A lawn mower was stolen on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on June 18 sometime between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a juvenile who threw a rock at a house, breaking a window, on the 700 block of West High Street on June 15 at 8:35 p.m. A male admitted to doing the damage, and the father of juvenile advised he would pay for the damages. The homeowner did not want to pursue with charges and only requested a report to be made.

ASSAULT: A complainant advised her friend invited her over to her house only to assault her once she got there on the 1100 block of Park Avenue on June 15 at approximately 11:15 p.m. This investigation is pending.

Police responded to a call referencing a male and female subject physically fighting at Pitsenbarger Park at June 18 at approximately 6:45 p.m. A female subject was arrested and charged with assault. Brandi N. Studebaker, 30, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers were dispatched to a disorderly complaint in reference to a highly intoxicated male subject trespassing on property on the 300 block of Harrison Street on June 16 at 1 a.m. The male subject was located and warned for disorderly conduct.

Walmart employees advised a male was inside the store riding bicycles around and turning the volume up on the stereos on June 17 at midnight. The male had left the area prior to officer’s arrival.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a report of a power pole that was on fire in the area of the 1000 block of South Street on June 16 at approximately 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out, and Piqua Power responded to fix the pole.

SUSPICIOUS: A nurse from Wilson Memorial Hospital reported that a male came in with wounds from being shot with a BB gun on the 500 block of Park Avenue on June 16 at 5 a.m. The male did not want charges, but the nurse was required to report it.

BURGLARY: The door to a residence was kicked in on the 600 block of South Main Street on June 17 at 5:25 p.m. Nothing appeared to be missing.

A detached garage on the 600 block of Clark Avenue was entered sometime over the coarse of the weekend between June 15-18. No items were reported missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Two vehicles were reported damaged on the 1600 block of West Grant Street over night between June 17-18.

A pool on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue was damaged over night between June 17-18.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Dispatch advised a dog was left inside a vehicle unattended at Walmart on June 18 at 10 a.m. The vehicle owner was contacted and warned for animal abuse.

There was a report of two dogs running loose on the 300 block of East North Street on June 18 at 10:10 a.m. The dogs were located and contained. The owner of the dogs was cited. Melissa A. Lawrence, 45, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.